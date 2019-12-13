|
|
On 10 December 2019, our Lord called forward His beloved daughter Mary Delores Garvey. Mary began her journey to her heavenly home surrounded by her adoring family. Mary was the devoted wife of the late James F. Garvey, Jr., and loving mother to her children James III (Barbara), Daniel (Susan), Mary (Bob) Price, Thomas (Sherry), Peggy (John) Atkinson, Kathleen (Jim) Norris, Jeanne (Mark) Butler, and Tricia (Jeff) Smith. Mary was also preceded in death by her parents Neva and F. Guy Murray Sr, and her siblings Charlotte, F. Guy Jr, Daniel, Dorothy, Kathleen, Ann, Helen and Marvin and grandson James IV. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
Mary was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. She attended Saint Edwards Catholic School and the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore. Mary worked alongside her husband James for many years as the accounts manager for his plumbing and heating business. Later she was employed by Catonsville Community College as an enrollment specialist. She was active in the Saint Agnes, Saint Mark, and Relay Catholic communities in Catonsville as well as the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. Mary will be dearly missed by her family and friends and will forever remain in our hearts.
Relatives and friends may call on Sunday, 15 December, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the Candlelight Funeral Home, 1835 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD., 21228
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mary on Monday, 16 December, 10 am at St Marks Chapel, 30 Melvin Ave, Catonsville, MD., 21228
Burial will take place at the New Cathedral Cemetery, Baltimore, MD.
The family requests donations in Mary's name to The Sisters Servants of Mary Immaculate at Saint Joseph's Nursing Home, 1222 Tugwell Dr, Catonsville, MD., 21228
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 13, 2019