Home

POWERED BY

Services
Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
443-830-0310
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St Marks Chapel
30 Melvin Ave
Catonsville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Garvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Garvey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Garvey Notice
On 10 December 2019, our Lord called forward His beloved daughter Mary Delores Garvey. Mary began her journey to her heavenly home surrounded by her adoring family. Mary was the devoted wife of the late James F. Garvey, Jr., and loving mother to her children James III (Barbara), Daniel (Susan), Mary (Bob) Price, Thomas (Sherry), Peggy (John) Atkinson, Kathleen (Jim) Norris, Jeanne (Mark) Butler, and Tricia (Jeff) Smith. Mary was also preceded in death by her parents Neva and F. Guy Murray Sr, and her siblings Charlotte, F. Guy Jr, Daniel, Dorothy, Kathleen, Ann, Helen and Marvin and grandson James IV. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

Mary was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. She attended Saint Edwards Catholic School and the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore. Mary worked alongside her husband James for many years as the accounts manager for his plumbing and heating business. Later she was employed by Catonsville Community College as an enrollment specialist. She was active in the Saint Agnes, Saint Mark, and Relay Catholic communities in Catonsville as well as the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. Mary will be dearly missed by her family and friends and will forever remain in our hearts.

Relatives and friends may call on Sunday, 15 December, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the Candlelight Funeral Home, 1835 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD., 21228

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mary on Monday, 16 December, 10 am at St Marks Chapel, 30 Melvin Ave, Catonsville, MD., 21228

Burial will take place at the New Cathedral Cemetery, Baltimore, MD.

The family requests donations in Mary's name to The Sisters Servants of Mary Immaculate at Saint Joseph's Nursing Home, 1222 Tugwell Dr, Catonsville, MD., 21228
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -