On February 13, 2019, Mary Gertrude (nee Rogan) Holmes, beloved wife of the late Donald B. Holmes, Sr., cherished mother of the late Donald B. Holmes, Jr. who is survived by his wife Elizabeth A. Holmes; beloved sister of Shirley Angelini and the late August Rogan, Jr.; dear grandmother of Eric, Luke and Patience Holmes and Cassandra Larman; great grandmother of Jordan and Sierra Larman and Trent, Mason, Jake and Sean Holmes.Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Road (at RTE 24) on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10 am. Interment to follow at the Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316. www.lung.org
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019