Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
9705 Belair Rd.
Nottingham, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
9705 Belair Rd.
Nottingham, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Giffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Pat" Giffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary "Pat" Giffin Notice
On October 19, 2019, Mary "Pat" Giffin; devoted mother of Sara Giffin; loving daughter of Sarah Burke and the late John Burke; dear brother of Michael Burke and wife Winifred Majka.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday from 12 Noon-1:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now