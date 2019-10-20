|
On October 19, 2019, Mary "Pat" Giffin; devoted mother of Sara Giffin; loving daughter of Sarah Burke and the late John Burke; dear brother of Michael Burke and wife Winifred Majka.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday from 12 Noon-1:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019