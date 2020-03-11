|
On March 2, 2020, Mary Gladys Pohuski beloved wife of the late Paul Pohuski; mother of Sherri Sitler (Matthew), Vicki Gates and the late Bobby; step-mother of Michael Pohuski (Linda), Tommy Pohuski (Angela), Jane Whittington (Barry) and the late Lisa Mendez; mother-in-law of Oscar Mendez; sister of the late Betty and Walter; grandmother of Matthew Mendez, Michael Weiss, Steven Weiss, Savannah Sitler, Ethan Sitler and Lisa White, great-grandmother of Madison (Baby Willow); aunt of Jack Stanton (Christy) and Dawn Craig; great-aunt of Dane Kellen and Brayden Stanton. Also survived by other family and friends.
Viewing and Services were held at MACNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A. Interment was in Meadowridge Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020