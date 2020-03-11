Home

POWERED BY

Services
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770

Mary Gladys Pohuski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Gladys Pohuski Notice
On March 2, 2020, Mary Gladys Pohuski beloved wife of the late Paul Pohuski; mother of Sherri Sitler (Matthew), Vicki Gates and the late Bobby; step-mother of Michael Pohuski (Linda), Tommy Pohuski (Angela), Jane Whittington (Barry) and the late Lisa Mendez; mother-in-law of Oscar Mendez; sister of the late Betty and Walter; grandmother of Matthew Mendez, Michael Weiss, Steven Weiss, Savannah Sitler, Ethan Sitler and Lisa White, great-grandmother of Madison (Baby Willow); aunt of Jack Stanton (Christy) and Dawn Craig; great-aunt of Dane Kellen and Brayden Stanton. Also survived by other family and friends.

Viewing and Services were held at MACNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A. Interment was in Meadowridge Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -