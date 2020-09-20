1/
Mary Glory Linsalata
On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Mary Glory Linsalata (nee DePasquale) beloved wife of the late Joseph Linsalata. Loving mother of sons John Linsalata, David Linsalata and daughters Theresa Kelleher, Gloria Peithman, Ed Peithman - husband, Maria Beals, Joseph Beals, late husband and David Linsalata, Patty Baldwin - companion. Five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Visitation at Marzullo Funeral Chapel, 6009 Harford Road, 21214 on Wednesday, September 23 10am-12pm. Services at 12pm, interment to follow at Moreland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass Regional Health Hospice at compassregionalhospice.org 443-262-4106. Arrangements made by Marzullo Funeral Chapel.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Marzullo Funeral Chapel
SEP
23
Service
12:00 PM
Marzullo Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Marzullo Funeral Chapel
6009 Harford Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-254-5201
