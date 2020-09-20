On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Mary Glory Linsalata (nee DePasquale) beloved wife of the late Joseph Linsalata. Loving mother of sons John Linsalata, David Linsalata and daughters Theresa Kelleher, Gloria Peithman, Ed Peithman - husband, Maria Beals, Joseph Beals, late husband and David Linsalata, Patty Baldwin - companion. Five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Visitation at Marzullo Funeral Chapel, 6009 Harford Road, 21214 on Wednesday, September 23 10am-12pm. Services at 12pm, interment to follow at Moreland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass Regional Health Hospice at compassregionalhospice.org
443-262-4106. Arrangements made by Marzullo Funeral Chapel.