Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Crest Chapel
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Oak Crest Chapel
Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery
Mary Grace Rytel

Mary Grace Rytel
On December 17, 2019, Mary Grace Rytel of Baltimore; Beloved wife of the late Edward Rytel; Loving sister of Dolores "Lory" Canby, Anthony "Dee" Casparriello and wife Jean, and Joan McNamara; also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by Edward S. Caspariello, Joseph Casparriello, Anita "Betty" O'Connor, John "Jack" Casparriello, Patricia A. Casparriello, and sister-in-law Barbara "Bobby" Caspariello.

A visitation to honor the life of Mary Grace will be held December 26 from 2-5 pm at Evans Life Celebration Home – 8800 Harford Road. A viewing will be held December 27 at 10 am, with a funeral mass at 10:30 am at the Oak Crest Chapel, with burial to follow at 12pm at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers send memorial contributions to Howard County General Hospital Foundation - Behavioral Health. Memorial tributes may be made at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019
