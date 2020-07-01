Mary Grant

Mary Elizabeth Grant, age 74, of Fallston, died suddenly on Monday, June 29th, 2020 at her home in Fallston. Mary was born in Philadelphia to a large family during the post-World War II "Baby Boom". The oldest of seven, she grew up surrounded by loving relatives on Godfrey Avenue in the Great Northeast. She was raised in St. William's Parish and graduated from Cardinal Dougherty High School in 1963. Mary went on to the St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1966. She spoke often and fondly of the wonderful, lifelong friends she made during that time, especially all the fun times they shared as student nurses. Mary worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years, touching the lives of hundreds of people throughout her long career. She had a special touch with her patients and treated all of them with empathy, compassion, and dignity. Mary enjoyed the company of her friends, the music of the "Fabulous 50s", vacations at the Jersey Shore and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her four grandchildren, Ethan, Riley, Eden and Breandan loved her dearly and brought tremendous joy to her life. Mary had a marvelous sense of humor, the gift of "gab", a personality that made her easy to talk to, and a love of cake! She passes into the welcoming arms of her beloved parents Albert (Bud) and Mary Hartzell. She is survived by her husband Jimmy and her children Marybeth, Jimmy and his wife Megan, and Patrick. She is also survived by her brother Albert (Colorado), sisters Cathy, Peggy, Rita, and Barbie (Philadelphia area), and another brother William (Bill) of Philadelphia and many more extended family members. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Evans Funeral Home of Forest Hill on Friday July 3. A viewing will be held from 10-11 am, followed by a service at 11 AM. Flowers are welcome to honor her memory or you may donate to the charity of your choice in her name.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.