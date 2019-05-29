|
On May 28, 2019, Mary Green (nee Wright); beloved wife of the late Ralph Green, Jr.; devoted mother of Ralph Green, III and wife Brenda Rich, Kelley Bradshaw and husband Alan and the late Whitney Nyman and her surviving husband Bill; loving grandmother of Michael and Heather Bradshaw, Tim and Meghan Nyman; dear sister of Sam Wright, Harriet Bode and the late Shirley Wright, Katherine Silberschlag and Frances Fischer. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2019