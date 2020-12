Early in the morning on Sunday, November 29,2020, Mary Grzech quietly passed away in her Myrtle Beach, SC home, surrounded by her loved ones. Mary was the wife of the late Henry Grzech, mother to Kevin Sr. and his wife Constance, and the departed Rebecca and her husband Joseph. She was grandmother to Kevin Jr., Heather, Brian, Amber, and Erin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in her memory to the St. Jude's Foundation.



