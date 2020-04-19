|
|
On April 16, 2020, Mary Isabel Hanley; loving daughter of late George & Mary Canning; beloved wife of the late Thomas Martin Hanley; devoted mother of Janet H. Tignanelli (Bill), and Thomas P. Hanley (Darlene); loving grandmother of Christine Teske (Mike), Lauren Hanley, Amy Tignanelli, Rachel Popp (Kevin), and Michael Tignanelli; great-grandmother of Levi Popp, McKenna Popp, Abigail Teske, Sawyer Popp, and Emma Teske; dear sister of the late Angela Ortman, William Canning, Mary Jane Etzel, John Canning, and Darrell Canning; sister-in-law of Shirley Canning.
Services and interment private. A memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley MD 21031. Please check back to our funeral home website for future service information, and to leave an on-line condolence for the family @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020