On May 3, 2019 Mary Patricia Harding of Linthicum, MD beloved wife of the late James Harding. Mother of Christopher Harding & wife Lisa, Stephen Harding, Julie King & husband Robert, and Laura Hankins & husband Guy; grandmother of Gregory, Jacob, Chase and Camryn; sister of the late Gerald Knell.Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 2-4 & 7-9pm. Service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 10am at the funeral home. Interment in Lorraine Park Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the , 1850 York Rd, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For more info, visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 4 to May 5, 2019