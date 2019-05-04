Home

Services
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Mary Harding Notice
On May 3, 2019 Mary Patricia Harding of Linthicum, MD beloved wife of the late James Harding. Mother of Christopher Harding & wife Lisa, Stephen Harding, Julie King & husband Robert, and Laura Hankins & husband Guy; grandmother of Gregory, Jacob, Chase and Camryn; sister of the late Gerald Knell.Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 2-4 & 7-9pm. Service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 10am at the funeral home. Interment in Lorraine Park Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the , 1850 York Rd, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For more info, visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 4 to May 5, 2019
