On April 25, 2019 Mary Catherine Harlock (nee Benny); beloved wife of the late Norman Harlock Sr.; devoted mother of Mary Roppelt and her husband Joel, Patricia Turner and her husband Andrew, Norman Harlock, Jr., John Harlock, and David Harlock; dear sister of Dorothy Crowley and her husband Raymond and John Benny, dear grandmother of Jennifer Hurt, Nicole Grieg, Scott Turner, Matthew Turner and Noelle Harlock; great grandmother of Marissa, Aubrey, Jack, Hailey and Mason.The family will receive friends at the Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Road, Nottingham, MD 21236 on Tuesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Clement Mary Hofbauer Catholic Church on Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. An online guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 28, 2019