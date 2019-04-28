Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
For more information about
Mary Harlock
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Harlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Harlock

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary Harlock Notice
On April 25, 2019 Mary Catherine Harlock (nee Benny); beloved wife of the late Norman Harlock Sr.; devoted mother of Mary Roppelt and her husband Joel, Patricia Turner and her husband Andrew, Norman Harlock, Jr., John Harlock, and David Harlock; dear sister of Dorothy Crowley and her husband Raymond and John Benny, dear grandmother of Jennifer Hurt, Nicole Grieg, Scott Turner, Matthew Turner and Noelle Harlock; great grandmother of Marissa, Aubrey, Jack, Hailey and Mason.The family will receive friends at the Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Road, Nottingham, MD 21236 on Tuesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Clement Mary Hofbauer Catholic Church on Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. An online guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now