Mary Elizabeth Hedrick, 91, 46-year resident of Bel Air and more-recently of Charles Town, WV and Millsboro, DE, passed away on November 1, 2019 at Harbor Healthcare in Lewes, DE. Born on May 20, 1928 to John M. and Flora A. Brenner of Reading, PA, Mary was married to Rufus K. Hedrick, Jr. for 45 years until his passing in 1991.
Mary's various talents dominated her life. At an early age, she began playing bass fiddle; not an easy task, considering the instrument was larger than she was, a mere 4' 11". Despite the size issue, she managed to master the instrument, receiving an anonymous scholarship to the prestigious New England Music Camp.
Singing was another favorite pursuit. Mary sang in choirs at both St. Matthew Lutheran and United Methodist churches in Bel Air, and again in Charles Town, WV, at Asbury United Methodist. In addition, she delighted in her role in bell choirs and was instrumental in starting the bell choir at St. Matthew.
She enjoyed her time as librarian for the Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra, spending countless hours organizing and cataloging music and even more hours marking bow strokes for orchestra members' music. She also took great pride in composing introductions for each selection during their live performances. She loved being on stage.
But Mary's forte was her skill as a seamstress. She excelled at slipcovers and draperies, but would create special clothes for family and a few lucky friends. Her work was in such demand that she once compiled a 5-year backlog of customers. Mary could be found each day, from morning to late evening, in the basement of her Bel Air home, diligently feeding yards of material into her sewing machine. Family always knew where to find her.
In addition, she created amazing crewel and needle work pieces, many of which hang in the homes of her children. She even dabbled in ceramics for a time.
Not to be forgotten are the summers in Ocean City, MD, where Mary and Rufus managed the Kohr Brothers Frozen Custard store from 1957-67. It can't honestly be said that Mary enjoyed that time, but she trooped on, supervising the front of the store and the many Bel Air girls who worked for her. She met some lifelong friends there, and that made it all worthwhile.
If all that weren't enough, Mary also spent time in the classroom, serving as a substitute teacher in the Cambridge, MD and Bel Air school systems.
She loved to chronicle her travels, first on the journey to Quemado, New Mexico in 1949 for her husband's first teaching job, then further adventures once he retired, and solo trips to England and a high school class reunion cruise. Her humor and subtle sarcasm riddle all of her journals.
Predeceased by her husband, Rufus K. Hedrick, Jr. and her parents, John and Flora Brenner, Mary is survived by her daughter, Nancy Westfall of Millsboro, DE; son R. K. and his wife, Marianne, of Charles Town, WV, and her cherished granddaughter, Jennifer Westfall, of Vienna, VA; step-granddaughter Melissa Berger and great-grandchildren Miles Berger and Amy Golding of Auburn, ME. Additionally, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Sarah Kaiser, cousin Carl and his wife, Margaret Greenawald, fourteen nephews and nieces and their children.
Mary's final wishes included the donation of her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board for medical research. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in her honor should be sent to the . Expressions can be sent to Nancy Westfall at 32645 West Albemarle Ct., Millsboro, DE 19966.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2019