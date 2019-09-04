|
|
Mary Helen Conover of Westminster died on Sept. 2, 2019. Long time resident and business owner in Carroll County, she founded MHC Appraisals, LLC. She also managed T.R. O'Farrell Inc.: insurance, real estate, appraisals & auctioneering, and Windy Hills Thoroughbred Horse Farm for over 50 years.
Predeceased by Harold Martin Conover. Survived by son Michael A. Conover and daughter Susan Conover Marinello(Jim), grandmother of Katie Marinello and Claire Fisher(Bryan).
Memorial donations: Bethany Cemetery, Inc., P.O. Box 1312, Westminster, MD 21158.
Visitation: Fri, Sept. 6, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral: Sat, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019