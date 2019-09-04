Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Conover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Helen Conover


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Helen Conover Notice
Mary Helen Conover of Westminster died on Sept. 2, 2019. Long time resident and business owner in Carroll County, she founded MHC Appraisals, LLC. She also managed T.R. O'Farrell Inc.: insurance, real estate, appraisals & auctioneering, and Windy Hills Thoroughbred Horse Farm for over 50 years.

Predeceased by Harold Martin Conover. Survived by son Michael A. Conover and daughter Susan Conover Marinello(Jim), grandmother of Katie Marinello and Claire Fisher(Bryan).

Memorial donations: Bethany Cemetery, Inc., P.O. Box 1312, Westminster, MD 21158.

Visitation: Fri, Sept. 6, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral: Sat, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now