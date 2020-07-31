On July 27, 2020, Mary Helen Donarum, 73, of Bel Air, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of Frederick Robert Donarum; devoted mother of Gregory B. Donarum (Zandra), Gavin J. Donarum (Kristen) and Elizabeth A. Stephan (Dietrich); cherished grandmother of Emma, Peter and Sara Donarum, Paige and Quinn Donarum and Maximilian, Josephine and Jonathan Stephan; dear sister of Rose M. Matulionis and sister in law of Helen G. Donarum. Also survived by many loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held privately. Interment at Lorraine Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to The Johns Hopkins Heart and Vascular Institute Development Office -C/O the Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 750 East Pratt Street, 17th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
.