On February 22, Mary Helen Gisriel, 90, beloved wife of the late W. Thomas Gisriel, passed away with her daughter Dr. Deborah Gisriel Bittar at her side. She was the devoted mother of Michael Gisriel and his wife Brenda, Thomas Gisriel and his wife Anna Jeffers, Robert Gisriel and his wife Claire, and Dr. Deborah Gisriel Bittar and her husband Dr. George Bittar; cherished grandmother of Stephanie Gisriel, Ryan Gisriel and his wife Courtney, Jim Gisriel and his wife Natasha Kaser, Sarah Gisriel Bal and her husband Jay Bal, Joseph Gisriel, Jonathan Bittar and his wife Emma Krebs, Christina Bittar Graetz and her husband Jake Graetz, and Catherine Bittar; dear great-grandmother of Amelia Bal, Sophie Kaser Gisriel, and Jack Bal. A life long Baltimorean, Mary Helen Gisriel was a graduate of the former Mt. Saint Agnes College. She was active in community and charitable organizations that included The Three Arts Club of Maryland, The Baltimore Country Club, Travelers Aide International, a Girl Scout Leader, and a founding member of the Orton Society in Baltimore. A Receiving of Friends will be held at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd, on Thursday from 6 to 9 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen on Friday at 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Att: Ellen Torres, 1850 York Rd, Suite D, Timonium, MD, 21093. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary