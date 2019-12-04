Home

Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Horn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Helen Horn


1941 - 2019
Mary Helen Horn Notice
Mary Helen Horn, 78 years, of Oxford, PA, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Ware Presbyterian Village of Oxford, PA. Born July 16, 1941 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late James Andrew and Mary Agnes Browne Cohill.

Mary was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Oxford, PA. She is survived by her son, James Andrew Horn; daughter, Colleen Theresa Hughes; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; brothers, James Cohill, Stephen Cohill, Benjamin Cohill, Patrick Cohill; sisters, Regina Miller, Catherine Gallagher, Agnes Martin and Marguerite Branch.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Willow Tree Hospice of Kennett Square, PA in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, George Dewey Horn, Sr., son, George Dewey Horn, Jr. and brothers Robert and William Cohill

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2019, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Deacon Luke Yackley of Good Shepherd Parish will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mark's Episcopal Church Cemetery, Perryville, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
