Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lambrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Helen Lambrow

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary Helen Lambrow Notice
On April 19, 2019, Mary Helen Lambrow (nee Coutros) beloved wife of the late James Lambrow; dear mother of Dennis J. (Barbara, nee Walsh) and Nicholas P. (Diane, nee Toomey) Lambrow; dear grandmother of Alexander, Emily, Courtney and Andrew Lambrow; devoted sister of the late Peter N. Coutros. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Service and interment private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation 24 W. Preston St., Baltimore, MD 21201 Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now