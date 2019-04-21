|
On April 19, 2019, Mary Helen Lambrow (nee Coutros) beloved wife of the late James Lambrow; dear mother of Dennis J. (Barbara, nee Walsh) and Nicholas P. (Diane, nee Toomey) Lambrow; dear grandmother of Alexander, Emily, Courtney and Andrew Lambrow; devoted sister of the late Peter N. Coutros. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Service and interment private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation 24 W. Preston St., Baltimore, MD 21201 Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 21, 2019