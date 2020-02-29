|
|
Mary Carolyn Howe, 80 of Glen Arm, MD Passed Thursday, February 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Allen C. Howe, II. Mrs. Howe was born January 19, 1940 the daughter of the late Howard Dorsey and the late May (Ford) Dorsey.
Devoted mother of Mary Beth Rhoderick and husband Craig Gangloff, the late Tara Maureen Clise and husband Alan B. Clise. Dear sister of the late Richard Dorsey. Loving grandmother of Bridget and husband Brandon Webb, Blair Clise and Megan Rhoderick.
Also survived by great-grandchildren Shyanne, Lane, Jace and Leland.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 AM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, PA, 1212 West Old Liberty Road WINFIELD, MD 21784. Those desiring may make contributions to the , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 29, 2020