Beloved Sister of Mercy Mary Immaculee McGill passed away on Dec 11, 2019 at Stella Maris. She was 89 years old and had been a Sister of Mercy for 70 years. She was born in Baltimore to parents Leo Joseph McGill and the former Grace Michael Thompson. In 1949 she entered the Sisters of Mercy, and studied education at Mount Saint Agnes College. Later she earned a Master's from Loyola College MD. She taught in many schools, serving for 23 years at Immaculate Heart of Mary on Loch Raven Blvd. in 2008 she was honored by an Archdiocesan medal. A funeral Mass will be in the chapel at Stella Maris, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd, on Tuesday, December 17 at 11:00 AM, with viewing prior to the Mass. She is survived by two brothers, Richard McGill and David Blanchard, and by many nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made in her honor to: Sisters of Mercy, 101 Mercy Drive, Belmont, NC 28012.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 13, 2019