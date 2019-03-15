Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
SISTER MARY IRVING

SISTER MARY IRVING Notice
On March 11, 2019, Sister Mary Irving, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Russell F. Irving and Rose J. Ago. Survived by her niece, Rosemary Colvin, cousin, Nancy J. Ago and friends. Friends may call at Villa Assumpta, 6401 N. Charles Street on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 3:30 to 5:00 PM and 6:30 to 8:00 PM. A Christian Wake Service will be held on Monday evening at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Chapel of Villa Assumpta. Interment Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm. Contributions in memory of Sister Mary, may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 15 to Mar. 24, 2019
