Home

POWERED BY

Mary J. Keehner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary J. Keehner Notice
On March 15th, 2020, Mary Jacqueline Keehner, age 93, passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles R. Keehner; devoted mother to Wayne R. Keehner, Sr. (Abbie); loving grandmother of Chris Wireman, Wayne Keehner, Jr., Jacqueline Keehner, Amber Keehner, and Daniel Keehner; and dear great-grandmother of 6. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 7-9pm at HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4107 Wilkens Ave. Baltimore, MD 21229. The funeral service will be held on Friday 10am also at Hubbard Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow the service at Meadowridge Memorial Park. The family kindly accepts flowers at this time.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -