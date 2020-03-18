|
On March 15th, 2020, Mary Jacqueline Keehner, age 93, passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles R. Keehner; devoted mother to Wayne R. Keehner, Sr. (Abbie); loving grandmother of Chris Wireman, Wayne Keehner, Jr., Jacqueline Keehner, Amber Keehner, and Daniel Keehner; and dear great-grandmother of 6. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 7-9pm at HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4107 Wilkens Ave. Baltimore, MD 21229. The funeral service will be held on Friday 10am also at Hubbard Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow the service at Meadowridge Memorial Park. The family kindly accepts flowers at this time.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2020