Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:30 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map

Mary J. Kirkendall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary J. Kirkendall Notice
Mary Jean Kirkendall (nee Green), age 86, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leon J. Kirkendall. Survived by a daughter, two sons and eight grandchildren. Mary was a sales associate and gardener, and was devoted to her family. Friends may call at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral Home, 2325 York Rd, Timonium, MD 21093, on Tues, March 10 from 2-4 and 7-9pm. A funeral service will be there also Weds, March 11 at 12:30pm, followed by interment at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -