Mary Jean Kirkendall (nee Green), age 86, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leon J. Kirkendall. Survived by a daughter, two sons and eight grandchildren. Mary was a sales associate and gardener, and was devoted to her family. Friends may call at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral Home, 2325 York Rd, Timonium, MD 21093, on Tues, March 10 from 2-4 and 7-9pm. A funeral service will be there also Weds, March 11 at 12:30pm, followed by interment at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2020