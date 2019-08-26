Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Mary J. Liberto Notice
On August 22, 2019, Mary J. Liberto. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Liberto; devoted mother of Rose Torosino (John Torosino, Jr.) and Pete Liberto (Cathy); cherished grandmother of Chris Cather (Mark), Carrie McGrath (Mike), John Torosino, III, Christopher Blackert, and Tom Ihle (Krystle); loving great-grandmother of Ryan, Jocelyn, and Annalise Cather, Spencer and Devin McGrath, Camryn Torosino, and Ethan Blackert Cullison; dear sister of Gloria Manning (John), and the late Daniel and Fred Schneider; caring sister-in-law of Marion Schneider. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3-5 and 7-9pm, at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11am. Interment, New Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pregnancy Center West, 5411 Old Frederick Rd., Suite 1, Baltimore, MD 21229. Online condolences made be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 26, 2019
