On December 23, 2019 Mary Juanita Thiess
(nee: Bellstri), devoted daughter of the late Eleanor Bellstri (nee: Malinowski). Wife of the late John H. Thiess Sr. Beloved mother of John H. Thiess Jr., James J. Thiess and his wife Michelle, Mark G. Thiess and his wife Dawn and Michael P. Thiess. Dear grandmother to Vincent and Arthur.
Visitation Friday 3-7 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral Services Saturday 10 am. Interment Holly Hills Memorial
Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 26, 2019