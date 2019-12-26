Home

Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
On December 23, 2019 Mary Juanita Thiess

(nee: Bellstri), devoted daughter of the late Eleanor Bellstri (nee: Malinowski). Wife of the late John H. Thiess Sr. Beloved mother of John H. Thiess Jr., James J. Thiess and his wife Michelle, Mark G. Thiess and his wife Dawn and Michael P. Thiess. Dear grandmother to Vincent and Arthur.

Visitation Friday 3-7 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral Services Saturday 10 am. Interment Holly Hills Memorial

Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 26, 2019
