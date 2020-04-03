|
Mary J. (Nori) Whitney passed away with the love of her family on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Citizens Care Center. Mary was a lifelong resident of Havre de Grace where she was born to the late Alfred and Dolores (De Annuntisi) on Jun 5, 1924. She was the loving wife of 61 years to the late Robert K. Whitney. She was the devoted mother of Gloria Bowen, Nancy Morsicato (Eric), Patricia Benjamin (Steve) and Rebecca McManus, the adoring grandmother of Robert, Michael & Jeffrey Bowen, Jeffrey McManus and the late James Whitney Morsicato. She was the beloved great-grandmother of six and great-great grandmother of three. Mary was the loving sister of the late Alfred, William, & Patsy Nori and Carrie Puleo. Mary was a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She was a tremendous cook and baker and truly loved getting her family together for meals. She enjoyed watching and (loudly) rooting for her favorite teams, especially the Orioles. In her earlier years she became a very proficient bowler and enjoyed her bowling team. She and her husband believed in community and loved Havre de Grace. Mary served on the Ladies Auxiliary of Harford Memorial Hospital and her husband was a city councilman for 20 years and a past president of the council. A private funeral service will be held at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 South Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make contributions to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
