Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Whitney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary J. Whitney


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary J. Whitney Notice
Mary J. (Nori) Whitney passed away with the love of her family on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Citizens Care Center. Mary was a lifelong resident of Havre de Grace where she was born to the late Alfred and Dolores (De Annuntisi) on Jun 5, 1924. She was the loving wife of 61 years to the late Robert K. Whitney. She was the devoted mother of Gloria Bowen, Nancy Morsicato (Eric), Patricia Benjamin (Steve) and Rebecca McManus, the adoring grandmother of Robert, Michael & Jeffrey Bowen, Jeffrey McManus and the late James Whitney Morsicato. She was the beloved great-grandmother of six and great-great grandmother of three. Mary was the loving sister of the late Alfred, William, & Patsy Nori and Carrie Puleo. Mary was a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She was a tremendous cook and baker and truly loved getting her family together for meals. She enjoyed watching and (loudly) rooting for her favorite teams, especially the Orioles. In her earlier years she became a very proficient bowler and enjoyed her bowling team. She and her husband believed in community and loved Havre de Grace. Mary served on the Ladies Auxiliary of Harford Memorial Hospital and her husband was a city councilman for 20 years and a past president of the council. A private funeral service will be held at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 South Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make contributions to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Messages of condolences or memories to share may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -