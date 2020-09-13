1/1
Mary Jane "MIKE" FLYNN
Mary Jane "Mike" Gallagher Flynn, age 91, passed peacefully on 09/09/20 at her home at Mercy Ridge due to complications from a fall. Beloved wife of the late Ramsey (Bill) William J. Flynn, Jr. and "sainted' mother of Maureen Flynn Kozelski (the late John A.); Kathleen Flynn; Ramsey W. J. Flynn, III (Betty); Eileen Flynn Toohey (Philip); Brian P. Flynn (Juanita); Tara Flynn Runge (John); Dorian P. Flynn (Jon Olexy). Devoted "Mom Mom" to Lauren, Jack, Jr. and Katherine Kozelski; Eileen, Maureen, Graham, and Brendan Russell; William, IV and Hunter Flynn, Patrick and Mary Jane Toohey; Katie, Elizabeth, and Bridget Runge; step-grandmother to Christina, Carrie, Jessica, and Leah (Flynn) and sister in law Eleanor Gallagher Daly , Aunt Mike to fourteen nieces and nephews; she was pre-deceased by her siblings; Joe Gallagher, Jr and Eileen G Dwyer. Mike was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to Helen (née Carroll) and Joseph A. Gallagher and grew up in Westchester County, NY. Service and mass to be private. A Memorial mass to be held at a later date when we are once again permitted to gather. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mary Jane's (Mike's) name to Stella Maris Hospice where she volunteered for 30 years, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Lutherville, MD 21093

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 12, 2020
Ramsey, so sorry on the loss of your mother. My deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Connie Hewitt
September 11, 2020
Mike was one of the most genuine people we have ever have had the privilege of knowing. We are grateful that we have known her and may she rest in peace.

Love,

Charlie & Pat Legters
Patricia Legters
Friend
