On January 5, 2020, Mary Jane French; beloved wife of the late John French, Sr.; devoted mother of John (Jack) French and wife Elaine and Cathy Komenda and husband Jerry; loving grandmother of David Komenda, Lauren Phillips (Komenda) and Karen Rudolph (French); great-grandmother of Ryan, Brooks, Madelyn and Eloise Jane Phillips.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday, 3-5 & 7-9. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church (Fullerton). Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Ln., Baltimore MD 21228 or , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis TN 38105. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020