On May 8, 2020, Mary Jane Holle (nee Garheart), 89, of Ellicott City, beloved wife of the late Edward St. Lawrence Holle, devoted mother of Susan D. Holle and Michael E. Holle, dear mother-in-law of Nancy L. Holle, loving grandmother of Cailin A. Holle and Allison R. Holle, and dear aunt of Cheryl Trent and her family.
She was predeceased by her parents Eva (nee Gosnell) Garheart and William Guy Garheart, and by her sister Catherine R. (nee Garheart) Rhoades.
Due to current state and local restrictions, the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Details will be on the funeral home website when available.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to zachingagainstcancer.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.