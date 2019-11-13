Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
101 Church Lane
Pikesville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Klein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane Klein Notice
Mary Jane Klein (nee McCreer), of Lochearn, passed away on November 9, 2019 at the age of 89. She was wife of Charles H. Klein of 68 years. Mother of Nancy (Marty) Lucash, Linda (David) Jarosinski and William (Terry) Klein. Grandmother of Nicholas (Quinn) Alexopulos, Zachary Alexopulos, Meghan Alexopulos, Melaine Lucash, Lauren (Brandon) Jachimski, Matthew Jarosinski, Jonathan Klein, Justin Klein, Jennifer (Jordan) Resh. Great-grandmother of Daphne Alexopulos, Finnegan Jachimski, Tatum Jachimski, Weston Jachimski, Elliana Klein. Sister of the late Edward McCreer.

Mary Jane was born in Philadelphia but lived her entire life in West Baltimore. A graduate of Mt. St. Agnes College, Mary Jane earned a BA in English Literature from Loyola College, where she graduated with honors. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church for 62 years, and part of the very first RCIA team ministering to new Catholics, in addition to serving as a Eucharistic Minister. Mary Jane wrote a book on the history of St. Charles Church in Pikesville. She served as president of the Lochearn Women's Club in the 1960's.

Friends may call at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown (at Franklin Blvd.) on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 101 Church Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208 on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00pm. Interment private. Online condolences may be sent to www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -