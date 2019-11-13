|
Mary Jane Klein (nee McCreer), of Lochearn, passed away on November 9, 2019 at the age of 89. She was wife of Charles H. Klein of 68 years. Mother of Nancy (Marty) Lucash, Linda (David) Jarosinski and William (Terry) Klein. Grandmother of Nicholas (Quinn) Alexopulos, Zachary Alexopulos, Meghan Alexopulos, Melaine Lucash, Lauren (Brandon) Jachimski, Matthew Jarosinski, Jonathan Klein, Justin Klein, Jennifer (Jordan) Resh. Great-grandmother of Daphne Alexopulos, Finnegan Jachimski, Tatum Jachimski, Weston Jachimski, Elliana Klein. Sister of the late Edward McCreer.
Mary Jane was born in Philadelphia but lived her entire life in West Baltimore. A graduate of Mt. St. Agnes College, Mary Jane earned a BA in English Literature from Loyola College, where she graduated with honors. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church for 62 years, and part of the very first RCIA team ministering to new Catholics, in addition to serving as a Eucharistic Minister. Mary Jane wrote a book on the history of St. Charles Church in Pikesville. She served as president of the Lochearn Women's Club in the 1960's.
Friends may call at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown (at Franklin Blvd.) on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 101 Church Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208 on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00pm. Interment private. Online condolences may be sent to www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019