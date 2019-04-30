Home

Mary Jane Macgill born Honolulu, Hawaii August 27 th. Died January 14, 2019 in Baltimore from ALS. Survived by children Charles Macgill Jr. and Laurie Macgill Capra, grandchildren Pia and Beatrice Capra. Also sister Ulanda Iwane.Graduated Catonsville Community College University of Maryland (Magna Cum Laude) Loyola MBA. State ranked women's tennis player a passionate gardener and chef. Celebration of Life to be held at Bethel Baptist Church 4261Montgomery Rd. Ellicott City. May 18 th 11-1:00.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2019
