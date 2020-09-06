On August 7, 2020 Mary Jane Mueller (nee Schumacher) died at the age of 80 peacefully in her home. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Joseph R. Mueller. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Dudley and her granddaughter, Jessica Dudley (Patrick Strietz). Mary Jane was a graduate of Eastern High School and Bard-Avon School. For 23 years she was an administrative secretary for Baltimore County Government retiring in 1996. She was the Fastest Typist in the World five times with an all-time word count of 134 words per minute. She enjoyed attending the Preakness each year to collect her trophy and prizes within the Winner's Circle. She was Past Matron of Towson Chapter #70 and Parkton Chapter #42, Order of the Eastern Star. She was an accomplished pianist which allowed her to be the Grand Organist for the Grand Chapter of Maryland, Order of the Eastern Star (a highlight she talked about for years) and the Grand Musician for IOJD of Maryland. At parties, she could often be found at the center of attention, playing the piano while others joined in singing. Her family, and the family she welcomed as her own, spent countless nights playing board games, and it was our cherished tradition. In her bridge and pinochle groups, she acted as both opponent and teacher, happy to help pass on her knowledge of games to the next person. She was always happy to make new friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
(https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
) in her memory.