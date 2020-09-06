1/1
Mary Jane Mueller
On August 7, 2020 Mary Jane Mueller (nee Schumacher) died at the age of 80 peacefully in her home. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Joseph R. Mueller. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Dudley and her granddaughter, Jessica Dudley (Patrick Strietz). Mary Jane was a graduate of Eastern High School and Bard-Avon School. For 23 years she was an administrative secretary for Baltimore County Government retiring in 1996. She was the Fastest Typist in the World five times with an all-time word count of 134 words per minute. She enjoyed attending the Preakness each year to collect her trophy and prizes within the Winner's Circle. She was Past Matron of Towson Chapter #70 and Parkton Chapter #42, Order of the Eastern Star. She was an accomplished pianist which allowed her to be the Grand Organist for the Grand Chapter of Maryland, Order of the Eastern Star (a highlight she talked about for years) and the Grand Musician for IOJD of Maryland. At parties, she could often be found at the center of attention, playing the piano while others joined in singing. Her family, and the family she welcomed as her own, spent countless nights playing board games, and it was our cherished tradition. In her bridge and pinochle groups, she acted as both opponent and teacher, happy to help pass on her knowledge of games to the next person. She was always happy to make new friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children (https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org) in her memory.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
September 4, 2020
Apparently, Mary Jane and I met while we were in strollers at age 6 months. Our mothers were friends. Our birthdays were only a month apart. We grew up playing together on 29th Street and performing together at our church talent nights, singing in the choir, and walking to Montebello school together. The 3,000 miles that have separated us since I moved to California in 1966, never changed the immediate spark that charged us both on our phone calls. Old friendships never die. She will always be a part of me.
Phyllis Bagdadi
September 3, 2020
Mary Jane.
Was a kind and nice person..I,met her at the nursing home where her husband and my sister were...she was very kind to my sister Cindy...we had ALOT of nice conversations over the two years that I knew her...so sorry Jen for your loss...praying for u and your family...RIP
Agatha Daniels
Friend
September 3, 2020
Growing up just two houses away, she was always the nicest and most caring woman in the neighborhood. She will be missed.
Tom Northern
September 3, 2020
Aunt Murph was a true role model for me in her accomplishments, talents, and personality. I have some great memories that will keep a smile in my heart for her.
Kelley Ann Tepper (Mueller)
Family
