Mary Jane Mueller

Apparently, Mary Jane and I met while we were in strollers at age 6 months. Our mothers were friends. Our birthdays were only a month apart. We grew up playing together on 29th Street and performing together at our church talent nights, singing in the choir, and walking to Montebello school together. The 3,000 miles that have separated us since I moved to California in 1966, never changed the immediate spark that charged us both on our phone calls. Old friendships never die. She will always be a part of me.

Phyllis Bagdadi