On May 15, 2020, Mary Jane Paxton (nee Kelly), beloved wife of the late Paul R. Paxton; devoted mother of Robin McCullough and her husband Michael, Marion Paxton, Laurie Snyder and her husband John, Paul Paxton, Jr. and his fiance' Sharon; loving grandmother of Daniel, David, and Eric McCullough, and Allison Jaus; cherished great grandmother of Adaline McCullough, Rowan Jaus, and Freya McCullough; dear sister of Ruth Ellinghaus.
A Memorial Service will be held at Towson Presbyterian Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dickinson College at dickinson.edu or International Students Incorporated at isionline.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.