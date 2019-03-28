Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sheppard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Sheppard

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary Jane Sheppard Notice
On March 26, 2019, Mary Jane Sheppard (nee Margerum) aged 90, of Lutherville, wife of the late Daniel H. Sheppard Jr., beloved mother of Daniel R. Sheppard (wife Monica), Robert H.Sheppard ( wife Tracy), Carrie Gittings (husband Chuck). Loving grandmother to Christopher, Geoffrey and Peter Hunter, Caine Sheppard and Taylor Sheppard Brown. Cherished Great Grandmother to Jay, Abby and Sam Hunter and Dottie Hunter.Mrs. Sheppard, along with her late husband, dearly loved collecting American antiques. A long time member of Baltimore Country Club, she enjoyed bowling, golf and bridge. Funeral and internment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.