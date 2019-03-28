|
On March 26, 2019, Mary Jane Sheppard (nee Margerum) aged 90, of Lutherville, wife of the late Daniel H. Sheppard Jr., beloved mother of Daniel R. Sheppard (wife Monica), Robert H.Sheppard ( wife Tracy), Carrie Gittings (husband Chuck). Loving grandmother to Christopher, Geoffrey and Peter Hunter, Caine Sheppard and Taylor Sheppard Brown. Cherished Great Grandmother to Jay, Abby and Sam Hunter and Dottie Hunter.Mrs. Sheppard, along with her late husband, dearly loved collecting American antiques. A long time member of Baltimore Country Club, she enjoyed bowling, golf and bridge. Funeral and internment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019