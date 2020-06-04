Mary Jane Taylor
On May 29, 2020, Mary Jane Taylor, 78, of Bel Air, beloved wife of the late Donald A. Taylor, Sr.; loving mother of Donald Taylor & his wife Lisa, Robert Taylor & his wife Peggy and Douglas Taylor & his wife Noelle; cherished grandmother of Christopher & his wife Emily, Brittany & her husband Joey, Nicholas, Dougie & his wife Amanda, Samantha & her husband Chris, Rayven, Lauren, Sydni and Madison; dear great grandmother of Rayya, Colton, Clayton, Talynn, Harper and Ash; dear sister of Robert Carter, Jr. & his wife Louise and the late Peggy Dupont & her late husband Edward; aunt of Vicky Bantham.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Mary's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 P.M. where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11:00 A.M. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. If desired, Contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
JUN
7
Celebration of Life
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
JUN
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
