On May 29, 2020, Mary Jane Taylor, 78, of Bel Air, beloved wife of the late Donald A. Taylor, Sr.; loving mother of Donald Taylor & his wife Lisa, Robert Taylor & his wife Peggy and Douglas Taylor & his wife Noelle; cherished grandmother of Christopher & his wife Emily, Brittany & her husband Joey, Nicholas, Dougie & his wife Amanda, Samantha & her husband Chris, Rayven, Lauren, Sydni and Madison; dear great grandmother of Rayya, Colton, Clayton, Talynn, Harper and Ash; dear sister of Robert Carter, Jr. & his wife Louise and the late Peggy Dupont & her late husband Edward; aunt of Vicky Bantham.Family and friends will honor and celebrate Mary's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 P.M. where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11:00 A.M. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. If desired, Contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society , 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com