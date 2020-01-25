|
On January 20, 2020 MARY JEAN DUERR (nee Thomas) beloved wife of the late John F. Duerr, Jr. Devoted mother of Mark and wife Irene Duerr; Jeffrey and wife Sandra Duerr, Lisa and husband Brian McSorley; Gail Duerr and Carol Willis. Loving grandmother of Matthew and wife Jess Duerr, Kevin, Gregory and Katarina Duerr, Andrew and Elizabeth McSorley.
Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A. (beltway exit 29B) for a Gathering on Sunday, January 26th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8p.m.; where all are invited to attend a Catholic Prayer Service on Monday, January 27th at 11a.m. Inurnment to follow in Moreland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Shrine, 512 W. Saratoga St. Baltimore, MD 21201 or St. Joseph Church, Fullerton, 8420 Belair Rd. Baltimore, MD 21236. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 25, 2020