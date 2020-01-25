Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Duerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jean Duerr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jean Duerr Notice
On January 20, 2020 MARY JEAN DUERR (nee Thomas) beloved wife of the late John F. Duerr, Jr. Devoted mother of Mark and wife Irene Duerr; Jeffrey and wife Sandra Duerr, Lisa and husband Brian McSorley; Gail Duerr and Carol Willis. Loving grandmother of Matthew and wife Jess Duerr, Kevin, Gregory and Katarina Duerr, Andrew and Elizabeth McSorley.

Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A. (beltway exit 29B) for a Gathering on Sunday, January 26th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8p.m.; where all are invited to attend a Catholic Prayer Service on Monday, January 27th at 11a.m. Inurnment to follow in Moreland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Shrine, 512 W. Saratoga St. Baltimore, MD 21201 or St. Joseph Church, Fullerton, 8420 Belair Rd. Baltimore, MD 21236. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -