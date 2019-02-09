Home

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Mary Jean Streett


1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Mary Jean Streett Notice
On February 5, 2019, Mary Jean Streett, age 87, of Forest Hill, passed away. Beloved wife of the late, Dale Thomas Streett; devoted mother of Serena (Beach) Strauss, Debra Moffitt, Angela Isennock, and Howard "Billy" Isennock, Jr.; two step-daughters, Lou Anne Albright and Debra Nalley. Also survived by four grandchildren. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 10-11 am with a service to follow with Rev. Dr. George G. Toole officiating. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
