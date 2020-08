Mary J. Monte passed away on August 9, 2020; loving wife of John Monte for 41 yrs.; beloved mother of Chris Monte and Stephanie Monte; dear sister of John Welch; devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews and their families. Also survived by various pets.



Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mary's memory to Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211. A guest book is available at



