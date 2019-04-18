Mary Jeannette Warren, 83, of here passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family. Born August 17, 1935 in Naylor, Md. she was the daughter of the late James W. & Pearl V. (Boswell) Thomas. Mary worked for the F.B.I. under J. Edgar Hoover early in her career. Later, she and her late husband Aubrey Max Warren (2018) owned and operated SeaPride Crab House in Baltimore, Md. from 1978-2014. She had also been portrayed in an HBO Special, "The Coroner" and was very well known all over Baltimore. She is survived by her son, Ronald C. Warren and his wife Sandra of Baltimore MD, sister Barbara Hale of Roanoke, VA and brother Steven Thomas of Frederick, MD, grandchildren Dana Burke, Diana Morton, Sean Jackson, Jeffrey Jackson, Joshua Burns, Matthew Warren, Michael Warren, and Evelyn Warren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, numerous friends and special friend Catherine Hall. In addition to her late husband of 49 years, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Sherry Ann Brooks and Cynthia Gale Seward, grandchildren Ronald Warren, Jr., Tina Monroe, Bud Wilkerson, a sister, Margaret Warren and brother James Thomas.A viewing and visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home P.A., 11673 Somerset Ave. Princess Anne, and MD. A funeral service and interment will be held in Alabama. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Providence Cemetery, P.O. Box 67, Glenwood, AL 36034Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home P.A. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary