Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Crest Chapel
8800 Walther Blvd
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Crest Chapel
8800 Walther Blvd
Mary Jo Kircher Notice
On November 27, 2019, Mary Jo Streett Kircher (nee Rogers) passed away; beloved wife of Carl J. Kircher; devoted mother of Francis Streett and his wife Cynthia, Joseph Streett and his wife Karen, Eugene Streett and his wife Candice and William Streett and his wife Connie; also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visiting at Oak Crest Chapel, 8800 Walther Blvd, on Monday, December 2, 2019, 10-11 am at which time a funeral mass will begin. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in her name, to the Oak Crest Benevolent Care Fund.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
