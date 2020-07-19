On July 15, 2020 Mary Jo Smith; beloved wife of Ronald J. Smith; devoted mother of Bryan Smith and his wife Sarah, Megan Downs and her husband John, Kerri Kreisel and her husband Shawn; dear sister of David Meyd, Kevin Meyd and his wife Patti, Tim Meyd and his wife Karen; dear grandmother of
Ellie, Colin, Lilly, Cameron, Lennon and Eli.
A Private Service will be held at Saint Mary's Catholic Church with interment in
Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. For a full obituary see www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com