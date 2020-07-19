1/1
Mary Jo Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 15, 2020 Mary Jo Smith; beloved wife of Ronald J. Smith; devoted mother of Bryan Smith and his wife Sarah, Megan Downs and her husband John, Kerri Kreisel and her husband Shawn; dear sister of David Meyd, Kevin Meyd and his wife Patti, Tim Meyd and his wife Karen; dear grandmother of

Ellie, Colin, Lilly, Cameron, Lennon and Eli.

A Private Service will be held at Saint Mary's Catholic Church with interment in

Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. For a full obituary see www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
4102634422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved