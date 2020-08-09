On August 2, 2020, Mary Jo Woodrum of Severn; beloved wife of 48 years to the late Ernest "Woody" Woodrum; loving mother of Debora Sanner and her husband, Michael and the late Judy Ann Woodrum; cherished grandmother of Alan W. Smithson Jr., Jason N. Smithson and Christopher A. Smithson; beloved great-grandmother of Adam, Gabrielle and Mena; and dear sister of Teddy Wimberly and the late George Bulluck.
The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Avenue, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), on Tues., Aug. 11th, from 11AM – 1PM. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 1 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment MD Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Bella Machre, 7765 Freetown Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060 or The ARC of Anne Arundel County, 931 Spa Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home. For condolences, visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com