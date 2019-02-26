Mary Joan (nee Martel) Perry, 85, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Thomas A. Perry, Sr., and her children and their spouses - Thomas and Christine Perry, Kathleen and Chauncey Brooks III, Mark and Cheryl Perry, Patrice and M. Eamonn McGeady, III; and 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Mary Joan was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Martel of Baltimore, MD. She is survived by her younger brother Joseph F. Martel, II. She was pre-deceased by three siblings – Thomas Martel, Sr., Sister Patricia Martel, SSJ, and Edward J. Martel. Visitation will be held at the Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Ave., Annapolis, MD, 21401 on Sunday, March 3 from 3-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, March 4 at 10:30 AM at St. John Neumann Church, 620 N. Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD 21401. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, any remembrance donations are requested to go to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Gov. Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary