On Monday afternoon, November 2, 2020, Sister Mary Joannene Merendino, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Victoria (nee Victor) and Frank Merendino. She is survived by her nieces, Joannene Maynard and Peggy Tryon, her nephew, Joseph Neville and many loving grandnieces, grandnephews, dear friends and devoted students.



Sister Joannene donated her body to science.



A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Sister Joannene will take place at a later date. Contributions in memory of Sister Joannene may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.



