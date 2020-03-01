|
|
On Friday, February 28, 2020, Mary John Snyder passed peacefully after a valiant battle with cancer. She was the beloved daughter of the late Marie Kelly Snyder Jones of Ellicott City, MD and John Y. Snyder, Jr. of New Orleans, LA. Mary John was the dear sister of the late Marie Patricia Snyder; survived by her sisters Elizabeth Snyder Hamilton and Sarah Jane Snyder. She was the treasured Aunt of Cathy, Patti, Frann, Frank, Jack, Jim, and Anne. MJ will be deeply missed by her extended family, countless friends, and most of all, Jackson and Katie.
Mary John was born on January 1, 1947 in New Orleans then moved to Baltimore as a young child. For her entire life, she resided in the Baltimore area, the city so near and dear to her heart. Mary John was a graduate of Mercy High School class of 1965 and Mt. St. Agnes College class of 1969. After a brief time working for Catholic Charities, Mary John pursued a long and successful career in IT. After working for computer manufacturer Univac, Mary John provided IT services to multiple law firms. She ended her career with the French conglomerate Lafarge where she was as comfortable in her office as she was out in the field wearing a hard hat and steel toed boots.
Per Mary John's request, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mary John's family is deeply thankful to the Stella Maris Hospice Staff for their compassionate care during her final months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mercy High School, 1300 E. Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD 21239. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2020