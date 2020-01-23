|
|
On January 21, 2020; Mary K. Deimel Reeves (nee Hohman); beloved wife of the late Frank A. Deimel and Michael T. Reeves; devoted mother of Katherine A. Deimel and Frances M. Peluso (Paul); dear sister of the late Janet T. Salemi and the late Ruth E. Clayton; also survived by many nieces and nephews and good friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Stella Maris Chapel On Friday January 24 at 11 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Stella Maris Friday 10:30- 11AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Stella Maris, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd., Timonium, MD. 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 23, 2020