|
|
On October 5, 2019, Mary Kaczmarek passed away. She was the loving wife of the late Gerard M. Kaczmarek for 55 years; beloved mother of Michael Kaczmarek and his wife Stephanie, and the late Cynthia Cohen and her husband David. She was also the dear grandmother of Emma and Jason Cohen.
Mary was passionate about cooking and baking; her chocolate chip cookies were second to none. She would always have her children and their friends and colleagues over for meals either on a weekend between college classes or after work.
Holidays were Mary's favorite time of year as it gave her an opportunity to not only host family and friends but to prepare a wonderful feast. Mary loved Christmas the most. She would start buying gifts at the beginning of the new year. She most enjoyed watching Christmas shows and movies, especially during "Christmas in July" on the Hallmark Channel.
Mary's favorite hobby was sewing and needlepoint. She would make her own clothes and curtains, knit blankets and sweaters, and create wonderful tablecloths and placemats. Every year she would make Christmas stockings that would be given to the children at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Mary loved Baseball. She always kept track of how the Orioles were doing and would watch whenever they were on television. Although she was critical of their performance, her loyalty never waned.
If you would like to give a donation in Mary's name, please make it to .
Visitation will be at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. 1201 Dundalk Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland on Thursday from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Brigid Church on Friday at 12 Noon. Interment to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019