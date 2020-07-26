On July 25, 2020, Mary Karayinopulos, beloved wife of the late James Karayinopulos, Sr.; devoted mother of Gus Karayinopulos and his wife Karen, Steven Karayinopulos and his wife Barbara, James Karayinopulos, Jr. and his fiancée Joyce; dear sister of Helen Xintas. She was predeceased by her sister Catherine Clautice. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.



Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 28 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm. Mrs. Karayinopulos will lie in state at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church on Wednesday, July 29 from 11 to 11:30 am, at which time a funeral service will begin. Interment St. Demetrios Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2504 Cub Hill Rd, Parkville, MD 21234, or the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 24 W. Preston St, Baltimore, MD 21201.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store