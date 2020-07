Or Copy this URL to Share

On July 22, 2020, Mary Kathleen Addicks, beloved wife of Ken Addicks; devoted mother of Tim Addicks and his wife Megan; dear sister of Pat Roche, Joanne Sullivan, Mike Hennessy, and Jack Hennessy.



Service and interment private.



