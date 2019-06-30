Home

Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St Luke's Catholic Church
7517 North Point Rd.
Edgemere, MD
On June 27th, Mary Kavanagh Donnelly, beloved wife of the late Albert James Donnelly, Sr., devoted mother of A. James Donnelly, Jr. and his late wife Margaret Donnelly, Leo M. Donnelly and his wife Cynde, Mary Jo Horn and her husband Richard and Patrick A. Donnelly and his friend Linda Astarita. Also survived by seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and her good friend and caregiver Mary Kathryn Horn. Mary was a long-time resident of Edgemere, MD and parishioner of St Luke's Parish.

A funeral service will be held at St Luke's Catholic Church, 7517 North Point Rd., Edgemere, MD 21219 on Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment, New Cathedral Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc., 7922 Wise Ave. on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019
